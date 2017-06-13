Historical society talk in Surry

SURRY — The Surry Historical Society will present a talk titled “Surry: the Survivors of Schoolhouse Bridge” on Monday, June 19, at 7 p.m. at the Old Town Hall, 1217 Route 172 in Surry.

Hear first-person accounts of the dramatic rescues at Schoolhouse Bridge in the 1960s, when townspeople braved torrents of water and ice to save the lives of three young people and their parents.

Admission is free and there will be refreshments. All are welcome.

For more information, call 667-4877.