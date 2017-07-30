Historical Society talk in Castine

CASTINE — The Castine Historical Society is sponsoring a special talk by Stephen Fitz-Gerald titled “Treasures from Clark Fitz-Gerald’s Sketchbooks” on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 4:30 p.m. at Emerson Hall.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Castine artist Clark Fitz-Gerald (1917-2004) created many works in his long and successful career.

Fitz-Gerald’s family recently gave a substantial archive of the artist’s papers to the Castine Historical Society for preservation in the society’s fireproof, temperature and humidity-controlled facility on the Town Common. The archive includes photographs, correspondence, publications, cartoons and 65 sketchbooks, the latter illustrating how his initial ideas translated to his finished works.

The talk will be a digital sampling of these visual treasures with commentary by his son, Stephen, who is also an artist.

For more information, call 326-4118 or visit www.castinehistoricalsociety.org.