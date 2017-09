GOULDSBORO — The Gouldsboro Historical Society is hosting a program on Tucker Mountain Log Homes of Sullivan on Monday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m.

The presenters will be Cliff and John Albee. They will explain the construction process. Refreshments will be available following the program.

The society’s headquarters is located at 88 Old Route 1, West Bay.

For more information, call 963-7217.