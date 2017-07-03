Historical society hosting talk

GOULDSBORO — The Gouldsboro Historical Society is hosting a talk titled “Wabanaki History in Gouldsboro” on Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m.

The talk will be presented by Julia Gray, director of collections and research at the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor.

The society is also hosting a baked bean supper on Saturday, July 15, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the society headquarters, 88 Old Route 1 in Gouldsboro.

For more information, call 963-7217.