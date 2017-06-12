Historical society hosting events

LAMOINE — The Lamoine Historical Society is hosting an open house on Saturday, June 17.

The historical society building, located at 362 Lamoine Beach Road, will be open with displays on historic Lamoine businesss from 2-4 p.m. Admission is free.

The society also is hosting a program titled “Let’s Talk Business!” on Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m.

Find out about historic businesses in Lamoine and tell us about those you remember.

For more information on either of these events, call 667-5115.