Historical society bean supper Jan. 23

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society will present its Sixth Annual Bean Supper at Mount Desert Island High School on Monday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Community bean bakers will again present their versions of this classic New England staple, accompanied by brown bread, coleslaw, mustard pickles, rolls, meats and a selection of cookies.

The Barn Family Band will provide the dinner music. After dinner, architectural historian Brad Emerson will examine shifting notions of place on Mount Desert Island in a slideshow and lecture titled “A Sense of Place: Changes and Constants.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and will be sold only at the door.

Proceeds will support history education programs at the Sound School House.

For more information, call Brendan O’Keefe at 276-9323, email [email protected] or visit www.mdihistory.org.