Hiking camp for kids Aug. 7-11

ORLAND — The Bucksport YMCA and Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust are teaming up Aug. 7-11 to offer a weeklong hiking camp for children entering grades 5-8.

Participants will climb five different peaks in the Great Pond Mountain Wildlands over the five days, while learning local ecology and history and tips on being an outdoor adventurer.

Hikes will include stops for lunch and water. Transportation is available to and from Bucksport’s Jewett School, with drop-off at 9 a.m. and pick-up at 1 p.m.

The cost is $25 for RSU 25 students and $35 for students from outside RSU 25.

Register at the Y or call 469-3518, email [email protected] or visit http://www.defymca.org/bucksport/.