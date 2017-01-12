Hike scheduled in Surry Jan. 16

SURRY — The Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s 2nd Annual Winter Hike Series kicks off on Monday, Jan. 16, with a hike at Patten Stream Preserve in Surry.

The hikes are led by local naturalist Merrie Eley and volunteer Barbara Kourajian.

Hiking begins at 10 a.m. and there will be hot beverages and refreshments. The hikes and free and open to all ages.

The trust also is sponsoring a winter tree identification walk on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Cooper Farm in Sedgwick.

Val Libby, a retired professor of landscape history and horticulture at Temple University, will lead the walk to identify various trees and shrubs.

The outing is open to all ages and participation is free.

For more information on either of these events, contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or email [email protected]