Hide tanning talk at Wilson Museum

CASTINE — Learn the process of tanning animal hides and making them useful in a talk on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Wilson Museum.

The presentation will be held from 1-4 p.m. outside the Hutchins Education Center on the museum campus. Brain-tanning deerskins, including the use of natural tannins, will be shown to participants with samples of hides in each stage of the process. A fleshing beam will be used to demonstrate scraping and de-hairing.

Josh Worthington has been tanning hides for 16 years, using traditional materials such as sumac leaves, hemlock bark and deer brains. He has tanned deer, bear, moose, squirrel, raccoon, sheep and even porcupines. He is an organizer of an annual brain-tanning workshop in Cornish, N.H. He has worked for three years at Flying Cloud, a primitive skills camp for boys in Plymouth, Vt.

For more information on this free program, contact the museum at 326-9247 or [email protected]