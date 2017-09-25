Health workshops starting in Castine

CASTINE — Healthy Acadia, in partnership with Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, will offer a free, six-week “Taking Action for Health” workshop series at Emerson Hall, 67 Court St. in Castine.

Classes will meet weekly on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 4 and continuing through Nov. 8.

“Taking Action for Health” is Healthy Acadia’s Stanford Chronic Disease Self-Management Program, an evidence-based program to help those living with a chronic disease discover new tools for managing their chronic condition and maintain an active and fulfilling life.

“Taking Action for Health” is a free, interactive series that is open to anyone living with a chronic health condition, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, obesity, arthritis, migraines, asthma, eating disorders, depression and more. Caregivers are also welcome.

This workshop will be facilitated by Gordana Hassett, LCSW, CADC and Raeann Hodgson, RN of the Castine Community Health Center. Pre-registration is required.

Contact Raeann or Gordana at 374-3939 or email [email protected] to register or for more information.