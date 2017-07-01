Health talk at MCMH July 10

ELLSWORTH — Maine Coast Memorial Hospital will be hosting a free health education event, “Understanding Heel Pain, Heel Spurs and Plantar Fascial Strain,” presented by Dr. Nicholas Vachon, on Monday, July 10.

The program will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the MCMH classroom (Door C).

Vachon will give an in-depth presentation about the causes of these issues and the available treatment options, from conservative to surgical approaches.

There will be time during this presentation for questions and answers.

A free, healthy meal will be served at this event, so registration is required. To register for this event, call 664-5337 or visit www.mainehospital.org.