“Healing a River” discussion Sept. 28

BUCKSPORT — The Maine Common Good Coalition is presenting “Healing a River,” the first in a series of Clean Air, Clean Water Community Conversations, on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Bucksport Heart and Soul space at 72 Main St.

“Healing a River” offers a discussion about the Penobscot River, and the current health, wildlife and ecological issues involved in recovering the river.

In the late 1960s, before the Environmental Protection Agency was established, an estimated nine tons of mercury were dumped into the river by HoltraChem.

Despite efforts following the 1972 passage of the Clean Water Act, the mercury remains. Today, while most lies beneath 16 inches of river silt, the shifting nature of water exposes the river to contamination.

Among those attending will be Dianne Kopec, an instructor in the University of Maine’s, Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Conservation Biology, and Nancy Galland, who was a citizen plaintiff for the first court case of Maine People’s Alliance vs. HoltraChem.

For more information, visit the Maine Common Good Coalition’s public page on Facebook or email [email protected]