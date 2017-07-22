Hancock Woman’s Club BBQ July 29

HANCOCK — The Hancock Woman’s Club will hold its 30th annual chicken barbecue to honor Pat Hodgkins, a longtime, devoted club member, on Saturday, July 29, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center.

The menu will include a half-chicken and all the fixings, homemade salads, rolls, biscuits and assorted desserts and beverages for $10. There will be hot dogs available also.

All proceeds will be used to fund community projects, scholarships and other community nonprofit activities.

For more information, call Sue Croteau at 422-9141.