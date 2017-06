Hancock Grammar School honor roll

The following students were named to the third trimester honor roll at Hancock Grammar School:

Grade 5

Honors: Hailey Alley; Jake Beal; Bryce Bishop; Kathryn Burton; Samantha Erwin; Cydney Hopkins; Dylan Piper; Kamdyn Sargent; Tyler Seavey; Keaghun Sullivan; Ava Van Dorn.

Grade 6

High honors: Eamon MacDonald.

Honors: Ethan Chase; Jacob Foster; Savanah Grant; Dade Hawkins; Chloe Hooper; Taylor Mason; Madison Rome; Elaina Thomas; Kameron Waroway.

Grade 7

High honors: Franke Bryant; Alexis Coombs; Colin Piper.

Honors: Finn Baker; Abbie Erwin; Tanner Handy; Shaun Levasseur; Cameron Ward.

Grade 8

High honors: Katie Beal; Julia Perconti; Finn Seyffer.

Honors: Jacob Green; Georgianna Logan; Asia Robertson.