Hancock County GOP meeting March 9

ELLSWORTH — The March meeting of the Hancock County Republicans will be on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at Ellsworth City Hall.

Along with the regular meeting, there will be a book swap. Bring any book you would like to see go to a good home and be ready to choose any you wish to read.

There is no charge and you don’t have to bring a book to take one. This is an open meeting and anyone is welcome to attend.

Call 944-8444 for more information.