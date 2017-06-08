Hancock County Dems meeting June 15

ELLSWORTH — The June meeting of the Hancock County Democratic Committee will be about “Winners and Losers: Tax Policy Under Trump and LePage.”

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth.

The facilitated discussion will focus on the coming Trump “tax reform” at the federal level and the regressive tax policies of Governor Paul LePage in Maine.

For more information, contact Kent Price at 469-1903.