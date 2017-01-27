Guitarist to play at Jesup Library

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library’s Winter Concert Series continues on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. with a performance by guitarist Kevin Morse.

Morse has spent his life dedicated to the development and mastery of the classical guitar. He is the protégé of legendary guitarist Stanley Watson, who was one of history’s most interesting guitarists.

Morse has gone on to become one of the finest guitarists in the world today. His powerful technique and sound has earned him formidable recognition and acclaim.

For more information, call the library at 288-4245.