Group holding potluck in Orland

ORLAND — A group of citizens in the Bucksport area is remobilizing a grassroots effort in working to promote “positive common values, ethics and goals.”

The group, relaunching as the Alamoosook Progressive Alliance, is planning a potluck dinner and meeting to take place on inauguration night, Friday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Orland Community Center.

The group is nonpartisan and welcomes those of all political affiliations.

To RSVP, call John at 460-0122.