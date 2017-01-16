Group holding potluck in Orland January 16, 2017 on Community Announcements ORLAND — A group of citizens in the Bucksport area is remobilizing a grassroots effort in working to promote “positive common values, ethics and goals.” The group, relaunching as the Alamoosook Progressive Alliance, is planning a potluck dinner and meeting to take place on inauguration night, Friday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Orland Community Center. The group is nonpartisan and welcomes those of all political affiliations. To RSVP, call John at 460-0122.