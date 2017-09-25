Grief support groups starting

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County has announced the upcoming start of three grief support groups.

All support groups are free of charge, but pre-registration is required by Oct. 6. Group dates, times and places are as follows:

One support group is for those who have lost a loved one to suicide: Mondays, Oct. 16-Dec. 4, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office in Ellsworth.

Two support groups are for those who have lost a loved one (any relationship):

1.) Mondays, Oct. 16-Dec. 4, from 1-3 p.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Church in Blue Hill.

2.) Tuesdays, Oct. 17-Dec. 5, from 5-7 p.m. at the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office in Ellsworth.

For more information or to register for either of these groups, call Janice Ronco at the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office at 667-2531.