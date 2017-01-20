Grants available for nonprofits

ELLSWORTH — Nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that draw on the strengths of the community and foster collaboration are encouraged to apply to the Hancock County Fund through the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program.

A volunteer committee of Hancock County residents and business leaders reviews grants and makes recommendations for funding.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 15. Applications and guidelines are available at www.mainecf.org.

In 2016, the Hancock County Committee awarded nearly $154,122 in grants to 28 nonprofits.

Grants included:

$9,025 to Special Children’s Friends Inc., to build fundraising efforts and establish an annual philanthropy program.

$4,166 to Healthy Peninsula to expand the Magic Bus project to an additional town on the Blue Hill Peninsula.

$4,500 to Main Street Bucksport to build capacity for its new downtown revitalization group.

To learn more about the Maine Community Foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.