Graduate internship available at Castine Historical Society

CASTINE — The Castine Historical Society annually offers a paid internship opportunity for a graduate student preparing to enter the job market in museum studies, public history archival science or a related field.

The internship is full time (35 hours per week) for 10 weeks in the summer of 2017 with a stipend of $2,800.

As its mission states, the Castine Historical Society seeks “to invigorate our community through collaborative exploration and stewardship of our region’s rich history, engaging residents and visitors of all ages in Castine’s extraordinary past and, through it, that of New England and North America.”

The intern will work as a member of a professional team on collections and education projects central to the society’s mission. Goals include preparing and implementing public walking tours of Castine.

The program also offers the intern an opportunity to focus on a public history project such as building an online exhibit, developing podcasts for self-guided walking tours or proposing her/his own preservation or education project.

Applications are due by Monday, March 27. To view the full internship description and application instructions, visit http://www.castinehistoricalsociety.org/ or contact Paige Lilly via email at [email protected]