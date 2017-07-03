GPMCT annual meeting July 9

ORLAND — The public is invited to attend Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust’s 24th annual meeting and moonlight paddle on Sunday, July 9, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Alamoosook Lakeside Inn.

Meet the land trust’s new staff members, celebrate 2016-17 accomplishments and enjoy a potluck dessert. A brief business meeting will include elections and Volunteer of the Year award.

At 8:30, join a full moon paddle up the Dead River. Bring your kayak or canoe, paddles and PFDs. We will launch from and return to Alamoosook Lakeside Inn.

For more information, go to www.greatpondtrust.org, call 469-6929 or email [email protected]