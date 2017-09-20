Gospel concert in Prospect Harbor

GOULDSBORO — Dan Schall’s Gospel Music Ministry will be visiting the Prospect Harbor United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Schall’s concerts are one hour in length. He sings the older gospel songs by such groups as the Gaithers and others. He also sings the old hymns and some bluegrass. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

Schall’s CDs will be available at the concert and there will be light refreshments afterward.