Good Life Center opening June 22

BROOKSVILLE — Forest Farm, the final homestead of Helen and Scott Nearing, the prominent back-to-the-land proponents and authors of “The Good Life,” will open for the season Thursday, June 22.

Visitors can tour the Nearings’ stone house with their extensive library, stone-walled gardens, greenhouse and grounds.

Visitors are welcome to bring a lunch and picnic on the grounds. The house and gardens are being tended by 2017 resident stewards Jeanie Kirk and Alex Page and are open Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. through Labor Day or by appointment. There is no charge to visit, but donations are accepted. Books by the Nearings also are for sale.

This summer season, the traditional Monday night meetings will continue around the concept “Living Sanely in a Troubled World.”

The programs begin July 3 with a talk by Amanda Gustin of the Vermont Folklife Center titled “Hippies, Freaks and the Counter Culture of the ’60s.” All of the Monday night meetings beging at 7 p.m.

For more information, call Warren Berkowitz at 374-5386 or visit www.goodlife.org.