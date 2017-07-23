Good Life Center hosting talk

BROOKSVILLE — The Good Life Center’s Monday Night Speaker Series presents a talk by Masi Ngidi-Brown on Monday, July 31, at 7 p.m.

Ngidi-Brown will explore uBuntu, an African philosophy and way of life centered around human connections and the modern applications of this traditional cultural thought to today’s world of conflict.

The house opens at 6:30. Donations are appreciated. The Good Life Center is located at 372 Harborside Road in Harborside (Brooksville).

For more information, call 326-8211 or visit www.goodlife.org.