Girls’ Night Out event Aug. 23 August 15, 2017 on Community Announcements ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Masonic bodies are sponsoring a Moms and Daughters Girls’ Night Out on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ellsworth Masonic Hall. The event is for girls ages 6-18 and their moms, grandmoms and aunts are also invited. Be treated to Jamberry Nails, make your own hair bows, pose for a free photo using fun props and fill a backpack with back to school supplies. There will also be snacks available. For more information, call 669-5220.