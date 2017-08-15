Giant yard sale at Ellsworth church

ELLSWORTH — The Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth is holding its fifth annual 100 Family Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.

The church is located at 121 Bucksport Road in Ellsworth.

Church volunteers will be wearing red shirts this year to increase visibility to those needing assistance.

A new annual event, introduced at last year’s yard sale, will be the sale of Strong Brothers’ Eggrolls, a popular food booth at the Common Ground Country Fair.

The summer yard sale is an annual fundraiser for the church, which supports many individuals and community programs in Hancock County.