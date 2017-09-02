Ghosts of Fort Knox tour Sept. 9

PROSPECT — All are welcome to join the East Coast Ghost Trackers on a guided tour of Fort Knox in search of ghosts and paranormal phenomena on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8-11 p.m.

The tour has a limited capacity of 30 people. Advance reservations and pre-payment are required. Please bring a flashlight to this event. The minimum age is 18, or 12 if accompanied by an adult.

Those interested in going on this ghost tour should contact the Friends of Fort Knox at 469-6553. The cost is $20 per person. Tickets are non-refundable.