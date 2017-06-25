Georges Pond group meeting July 8

FRANKLIN — The public and association members are invited to attend the annual Georges Pond Association meeting at the Franklin Veterans Club on Saturday, July 8, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Agenda topics will include updates on the pond water quality, a status of the watershed report, the election of various officers, a replacement boat ramp report, information from the Maine Lake Society conference and plans and goals for the coming years, including a concerted effort to join LakeSmart.

All are welcome to stay after the meeting for more discussion while enjoying the Veterans Club’s seafood boil dinner for a $10 donation.

For more information, email [email protected] or call Brian Friedmann at 565-3163.