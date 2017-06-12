Geology talk at SW Harbor Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — All are welcome to join geologists Duane and Ruth Braun at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m. for a talk about the geological makeup of Mount Desert Island.

At the end of the talk, there will be a book signing for their book, “Guidebook to the Geology of Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park.”

Proceeds will benefit the library. Seating is limited and reservations are required.

For more information, call the library at 244-7065.