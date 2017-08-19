Gardening program scheduled Aug. 26

ELLSWORTH — Master Gardener Volunteer Helen O’Connell will present a program titled “Build a New Garden: No Dig, No Till, No Joke” on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Hancock County Cooperative Extension office in Ellsworth.

Learn the secrets for success as O’Connell constructs a new garden plot.

The session is open to the public at no charge.

If you are a person with a disability and need an accommodation to participate in this program, call Sue Baez at 667-8212 to discuss your needs.