DEER ISLE — A summer garden tour sponsored by the Evergreen Garden Club of Deer Isle is scheduled for Saturday June 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tickets with map and directions are $18 and are available after 9:30 at the driveway just after 435 Reach Road. They also are available at each of five gardens.

For more information on the tour, call 664-9881 or visit evergreengarden.club.