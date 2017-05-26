Garden club holding plant sale June 3

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Garden Club is holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Franklin Grange Hall, located on Route 182 next to the fire station.

There will be annuals, perennials, veggies, herbs, houseplants and hypertufas for sale.

Rosabel’s Café will be open, serving homemade goodies, coffee and tea. New this year will be themed gift basket raffles. Proceeds from this sale send Hancock County children from one of the club’s member towns to Greenland Point Conservation Camp each summer.