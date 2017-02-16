Game night in Deer Isle Feb. 17 February 16, 2017 on Community Announcements DEER ISLE — The Deer Isle-Stonington High School National Honor Society will host a game night on Friday, Feb. 17, from 4 p.m. until midnight. Members of the Honor Society will provide board, video and card games to play. Participants can also bring their own games. Admission is $3 per person, or a canned good donation for the Island Food Pantry. Snacks will be provided. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Jessica Talbot at [email protected]