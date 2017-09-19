Friends in Action “Senior Day” set

ELLSWORTH — Friends in Action will host “Senior Day” as one of the starting events of the Autumn Gold Weekend. The Senior Center will host an open house with exhibits and special workshops on Friday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At 10 a.m., the Ellsworth Police Department will explain its new Wellness Check-in registration for elderly Ellsworth residents who would like a wellness check. Registration forms will be available at the open house.

At 1 p.m., there will be a discussion of current telephone scams plaguing the area. Hancock County Sherriff Scott Kane and Ellsworth Police Detective Dotty Small will speak.

Exhibitors will include Healthy Acadia, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, the Ellsworth Public Library, the Maine State Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Ellsworth Police Department and Seaport Village Healthcare, among others.

Call 664-6016 for more information. The event is free of charge.