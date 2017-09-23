Friends in Action benefit Sept. 30

ELLSWORTH — Friends in Action will hold its third annual “Dinner With Friends” dinner and auction on Saturday, Sept. 30, starting at 5 p.m. at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth.

This year the theme will be “Mardi Gras” with a menu featuring Cajun dishes. The Jazz Collective will provide music during the social hour. Some of the dishes include mini muffelattas, andouille sausage en croute, chicken and shrimp gumbo and pecan pies.

There will be a silent auction during dinner and a live auction following dinner, with Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap serving as auctioneer.

Some of the auction items include catered dinners, a huge Christmas basket, vacation packages, a collection of books by Maine authors and more.

Proceeds will benefit Friends in Action’s programs for elderly and disabled residents of Hancock County.

Tickets are $75 per person and seating at the event is limited. To reserve a place, call 664-6016.