Franklin News of Neighbors

By Jenna Shorey, Correspondent

This week and into the weekend will be an eventful week around town and you will want to be sure to catch a few, if not all, of the activities going on.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., the Franklin Library will be hosting our very own Sue Grosjean. Sue, who is known to most of us as a very talented artisan, will be speaking about raising and spinning flax.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Franklin Methodist Church will host its monthly bean supper. Stop by between 5 and 6:30 p.m. and enjoy the home cooking of our local church members. Guaranteed that no one will leave hungry!

On Sunday, Aug. 20, the Franklin Fire Department will be firing up the griddles and serving its annual pancake breakfast. You can come by the firehouse between 6 and 10 a.m. and visit with your Fire Department and your neighbors.

Also happening on Sunday, the Franklin Historical Society is hosting its annual Picnic in the Park. Step back in time, and learn about our history through working historical exhibits, and enjoy the visiting the crafters there as well. There will be activities and free books for the kids, and of course hot dogs, lobster rolls and other refreshments. The Seal Cove Auto Museum will help continue your travel into the past with providing rides in an antique auto! Festivities take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Memorial Park, known to many with the blue Galamander and 2010 SISS Sculpture.

The Franklin Historical Society has been busy this summer offering plenty of programming. The society building and post office is open to the public every Saturday afternoon from 2-4 through Labor Day, or by appointment. Call 565-3349. What a fun way to step into the past!