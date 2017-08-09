Franklin News of Neighbors

By Jenna Shorey, Correspondent

The Franklin Baptist Church is holding a huge yard sale this Saturday, Aug. 12, from 8-11 a.m. Many members and friends have donated items. Proceeds this year will go to the roof fund for the parsonage.

The Franklin Historical Society has been busy this summer offering plenty of programming. The society building and post office is open to the public every Saturday afternoon from 2-4 through Labor Day, or by appointment. Call 565-3349. What a fun way to step into the past!