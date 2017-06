By Jenna Shorey, Correspondent

The Franklin Library will hold its annual Strawberry Festival on Thursday, July 6, at 1 p.m. The festival will feature strawberry shortcake for $5 ($2.50 for kids), a food sale, book sale, white elephant table and basket raffle.

The library is located at 13 Main St. on Route 182 in Franklin.

For information, call the library at 565-5054.