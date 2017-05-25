Franklin News of Neighbors

Jenna Shorey, Correspondent

The Franklin Library is very excited to share that it has received a grant that was requested from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation recently.

This money will enable the library to attain its goal of remaining open year-round beginning this October. The library summer schedule will remain very similar to past summers while library staff members work with a consultant to make plans for the future.

Other projects include winterizing, replacement of the handicapped ramp, new books, a printer and programming. This is going to be a great addition for our town year round!

The Franklin Library will hold its annual bake sale on Saturday, May 27, at the Franklin Trading Post from 7 a.m. until noon. Food may be dropped off at the Trading Post anytime Saturday morning. This is a great opportunity to stock up on goodies before heading to camp for the holiday weekend.