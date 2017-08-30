Foreign policy discussion Sept. 6

CASTINE — The Witherle Memorial Library Foreign Policy discussion group will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5-6 p.m. in the library’s reading room in Castine.

The discussion topic is “A Murder of Crows: U.S. Policy Options in Dealing with Authoritarian Leaders of non-Democratic States as Well as Authoritarian Leaders of Democratically Elected Regimes.”

Examples include Venezuela, Poland, Hungary, China, Russia, Turkey and Syria.

For more information, contact the library at 326-4375 or [email protected]