Foreign policy discussion March 1

CASTINE — On Wednesday, March 1, from 5-6 p.m. at the Witherle Memorial Library, the library’s foreign affairs discussion group will look at the substance and process of the new administration’s foreign policy.

Retired U.S. ambassador Barbara Griffiths will lead the discussion. All are welcome to attend.

In preparation for the discussion, participants are invited to read the article “Foreign Policy Loses Its Sharp Edge as Trump Adjusts to Office” in the Saturday, Feb. 11, New York Times.

For more information, call the library at 326-4375.