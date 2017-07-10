Forage and feast walk July 18

BROOKSVILLE — Join ethnobotanists and clinical herbalists Hayden Stebbins and Geraldine Lavin at the Good Life Center July 18 for a walk to learn about wild plants (and maybe mushrooms), how to identify them by family and their edible, medicinal or poisonous properties.

The event is scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m.

What is harvested during the walk will be brought back to the kitchen and a multi-course meal and tea will be prepared.

Bring a pen and notepad, a curious mind and a healthy appetite. The price is $40-$70, however no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Space is limited. RSVP to Warren Berkowitz at 374-5386 or the center’s resident stewards at 326-8211.

The Good Life Center is located at 372 Harborside Road in Harborside.