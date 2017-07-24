Floral design workshop Aug. 2

ELLSWORTH — On Wednesday, Aug. 2, the Downeast Designers Guild will offer a demonstration and workshop led by Yvonne Capella, a prize-winning designer and master judge.

Capella is a member of the Judges Council of the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts and an accredited judge through the National Garden Clubs of America.

Capella will demonstrate several new types of designs included in the recently revised National Garden Clubs Handbook for Flower Shows and talk about other techniques and significant changes included in the handbook. Members of the Downeast Designers Guild will also create additional designs for critique during the program.

The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School cafeteria. The Downeast Designers Guild is sponsored by the Ellsworth Garden Club, but participation in this program is open to the public free of charge regardless of any garden club affiliation.

To allow for appropriate setup, interested participants are asked to call Mary Blackstone at 667-8878 to book a place in the workshop.