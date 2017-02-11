“Float the Boat” auction Feb. 23

BAR HARBOR — All are welcome to attend the first annual Schoodic Ferry “Float the Boat” charity silent auction on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5-8 p.m. at Little A’s Sports Bar and Pizzeria in Bar Harbor.

Executive Director/Captain Kaitlyn Mullen will be presenting a review of the Schoodic Ferry’s 2016 season, vandalism damage sustained to the vessel during its operating season and a preview of anticipated 2017 scientific and education programming aboard.

Tickets are $10 per person and include one glass of beer or wine, hot hors d’ouevres and access to silent auction items.

Bids will be taken on items until 7:45 p.m., and silent auction winners will be announced at 8. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go directly toward repairing the Schoodic Ferry’s transmissions, which were damaged by vandalism during the 2016 operating season.

There is free event parking available on Cottage Street.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://fareharbor.com/schoodicferry/items/40850/.