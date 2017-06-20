Flash! in the Pans concert in Castine

CASTINE — Flash! in the Pans Community Steelband will be performing at the Castine Town Dock as part of a benefit for the Castine Women’s Club.

The concert is scheduled for Monday, June 26, from 7:30-9 p.m.

Flash! street dances feature soca rhythms and calypso directly from Trinidad, along with exciting arrangements of familiar popular and swing tunes. The rain location is Maine Maritime Academy.

For more information, call Sam Friedlander at 326-9583 or visit www.flashinthepans.org.