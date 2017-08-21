Flash! in the Pans benefit Aug. 28

BLUE HILL — Flash! in the Pans community steelband will be playing Monday night, Aug. 28, from 7:30-9 at the Blue Hill Town Park to benefit two local service organizations.

At Home, a program of Washington Hancock Community Agency (WHCA), is a medical model, volunteer-supported program that provides elder residents of the nine-town Peninsula community with essential services, enabling them to continue to live independently in their homes.

For more information about At Home, call 374-5852.

Peninsula Free Health, fiscally sponsored by WHCA, provides health services to adults and children who have no medical insurance and cannot afford private medical care.

For more information about the clinic hours and services, call 374-5585.