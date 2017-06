EASTBROOK — A fish fry and horseshoe tournament is scheduled for Sunday, July 2, from 1-5 p.m. at the Molasses Pond House in Eastbrook.

The cost is $10 per plate, with choice of fish or chicken tenders. The meals include fries and coleslaw.

Proceeds will benefit the Anah Facts & Figures Unit.

For more information, contact Jamie Buteau at 479-9090.