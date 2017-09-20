Financial aid night at EHS Sept. 27

ELLSWORTH — A combined financial aid and admissions workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Ellsworth High School cafeteria.

Students and parents of all grade levels are welcome to attend.

The FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) will become available on Oct. 1, and needs to be filed as close to that date as possible. Parents will need to report 2016 income and parents and seniors do need to obtain an FSA ID prior to filing.

The University of Maine and Eastern Maine Community College will provide the speakers for the evening. Silverio Barrera and Stacy Green will discuss the admissions aspect and Connie Smith will explain the financial aid process.

Pizza will be provided from 6-6:30. Seniors in attendance will be eligible for a random drawing of a $100 scholarship, courtesy of the MELMAC grant.