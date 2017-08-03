Film, talk set at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library will host a showing of the film “Salam Neighbor,” about the Syrian Refugee crisis, on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.

The film will be followed by a discussion led by George Stevens Academy alumna Lakota Bowen, who has been studying the crisis.

Bowen is a 2012 graduate of George Stevens Academy who just returned from a semester in Jordan, where she studied refugees, health and humanitarian action through the School for International Training.

On Friday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m., children’s author Melissa Sweet will give a presentation about her recent New York Times bestseller “Some Writer!: The Story of E. B. White,” at the library.

The book is the first illustrated biography of the American literary icon, who lived for years on the Blue Hill Peninsula.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. There is no admission charge, and everyone is welcome.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.